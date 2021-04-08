Center Theatre qualifies for grant application after controversy with county commissioners

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - After some controversy with Piscataquis County commissioners, the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft *has* qualified to apply for a federal grant to repair some columns beneath the building.

To apply for the grant from the USDA, the theatre had to show support from the community and local government.

But the County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 against writing a letter of support.

In January, the theatre’s Executive Director, Patrick Myers, spoke against the commissioners resolution to lift Governor Mills’ mask mandate.

The commissioners vote prompted community members to reach out to the commissioners office and show their backing for the theatre.

”It was surprising but we had over a hundred people call the county commissioners office in support of the theatre. We were also able to show support in the community, local, state and federal representatives all wrote letters of support,” said Meyers.

Now the theatre has applied for the grant, they may have to wait weeks or even months to find out if they will be awarded the funds.

They’re hoping to receive between $15,000 and $25,000 to help towards the project.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.