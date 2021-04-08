Advertisement

Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft fills the seats with donated food from community

Center Theatre ends first fill the seats food drive.
Center Theatre ends first fill the seats food drive.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - It’s been more than year since all the seats here at the Center Theatre have been filled, but on Thursday they finally saw a full house.

Just not their usual customers that they’re used to were the ones filling the seats.

It was thousands of dollars in donated food.

The theatre just wrapped up the first annual Fill the Seats Community Food Drive.

With the donations going to benefit the the Dover-Foxcroft Area Food Cupboard.

Not sure how it would go over, the Center Theatre’s Executive Director, Patrick Meyers, started spreading the word just a few weeks ago.

“When you have a good cause and a good message, you know word of mouth so the best way to get the word out. So people really kind of latched on to it and joined in,” said Meyers.

In two and a half weeks they were able to fill every one of these 264 seats and then some.

“There’s more food that was collected at Shaw’s that we don’t have here in the building right now. We also raised $1,300 for the food cupboard that they’re going to use to buy more food. So I mean in pure dollar terms probably at least $3,000 to $4,000 worth of food. You know this past year with COVID-19 we’ve all been very isolated so this was a way people could come together and work together towards a shared goal,” said Meyers.

Beyond the usual canned goods they also got donations of toiletries and a few birthday party kits.

“Just thank you, I mean thank you, thank you, thank you. We had no idea how this was going to turn out when we started. And it’s been so wildly successful I’m sure we’re going to do it again next year,” said Meyers.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines
It happened around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon on the Ellsworth Road.
One man dead, woman seriously injured in Blue Hill crash
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 7th
Maine CDC reports 406 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Suspicious device found at Bangor Walmart
Bangor police investigate suspicious device in Walmart parking lot
Police: Elementary school student brought gun to school

Latest News

The well-being of Maine's youth
Report on well-being of children in the state released by Maine Children's Alliance
Thursday, the City of Augusta awarded the police department with their accreditation from the...
Augusta Police Department earns Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation
A New York woman accused of shooting and killing a man in Winthrop last year pleaded not guilty...
New York woman accused of killing man in Winthrop pleads not guilty
The Foundation’s nutrition assistance program offers no-cost grocery packages to patients with...
Christine B. Foundation partners with Northern Light Health in Nutrition Assistance Program
Bucksport Town Council preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Bucksport Town Council holds public hearing on Spring Fountain Motel