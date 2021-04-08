Canoe racing season gets rolling, Souadabscook Stream Race is this week, Kenduskeag registration is full

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The canoe racing season got underway Saturday with the Marsh Stream Race.

The Eliot Lamb Memorial Souadabscook Stream Race is this Saturday in Hampden. Registration is open for the 4th annual race.

The 53rd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is a week from Saturday. Registration is now full according to the website. They were only accepting 150 boats this year due to protocols. So, if you want to race, maybe this week is the time.

