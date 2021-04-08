Advertisement

Bucksport Town Council holds public hearing on Spring Fountain Motel

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Bucksport Town Council is holding a virtual hearing tonight at 7 o’clock on whether to issue a vacate order and list the Spring Fountain Motel as a dangerous building.

The council is expected to hear from Bucksport’s Code Enforcement officer, deputy fire chief, and others. An invitation to attend has also been sent to the property owner and mortgage holders of the motel.

In February, Council Chairman Peter Stewart said the motel was behind on taxes and upkeep of the building has not been up to the satisfaction of the town or the state.

Tonight’s hearing is public.

For information on how to livestream and participate, go to bucksportmaine.gov.

