Authorities: 1 dead, 8 hurt in explosion at Ohio paint plant

Multiple people were injured and one person was killed in an explosion and fire at an Ohio manufacturing plant on Thursday.
Multiple people were injured and one person was killed in an explosion and fire at an Ohio manufacturing plant on Thursday.(Source: WSYX via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Firefighters say an explosion and fire at a paint manufacturer’s plant in Columbus, Ohio, left one worker dead and eight people injured.

Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin says officials are investigating what caused the explosion Thursday shortly after midnight at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint facility.

Authorities say some of those hurt were able to get out of the plant. Others were rescued and taken to the hospital.

Martin says they were in stable condition Thursday.

He says the fire was extinguished, and a 44-year-old employee named Wendell Light was found dead in the rubble of the collapsed building.

