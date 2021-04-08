Advertisement

Augusta Police Department earns Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation

Thursday, the City of Augusta awarded the police department with their accreditation from the...
Thursday, the City of Augusta awarded the police department with their accreditation from the Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The hard work of the Augusta Police Department is paying off.

Thursday, the city awarded the department with their accreditation from the Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

Agencies across the state can go through the process to prove their compliance with Maine law enforcement’s current best practices and standards.

The Augusta Police Department is now one of eight departments in the state to earn the honor.

Chief Jared Mills says it caps off years of hard work.

”We’ve spent almost three years now getting this together,” said Mills. “The evidence room was the big thing we had to tackle and that took some time, But, I have a dedicated staff. Hard work brought us together and it’s just really great all the way around.”

“Along with what’s going on and particularly with Chief Mills being in Augusta with all the demonstrations and everything going on, his department was really able to succeed, so the citizens of Augusta should be very proud of this department,” said Shawn O’Leary, Executive Vice President for Dirigo Safety.

“They showed proof that they are doing what they say they are doing and our assessors look at the records,” said Edward Tolan, Executive Director of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association. “They delve into he computer system and they talk at officers. They look at how they handle their evidence, training, and so, it’s a difficult process.”

There were a total of 162 standards the department needed to earn the accreditation.

Later this month, the Augusta City Council will consider a $20.47 million, 30-year bond to build a police station closer to downtown.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines
It happened around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon on the Ellsworth Road.
One man dead, woman seriously injured in Blue Hill crash
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 7th
Maine CDC reports 406 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Suspicious device found at Bangor Walmart
Bangor police investigate suspicious device in Walmart parking lot
Police: Elementary school student brought gun to school

Latest News

The well-being of Maine's youth
Report on well-being of children in the state released by Maine Children's Alliance
A New York woman accused of shooting and killing a man in Winthrop last year pleaded not guilty...
New York woman accused of killing man in Winthrop pleads not guilty
The Foundation’s nutrition assistance program offers no-cost grocery packages to patients with...
Christine B. Foundation partners with Northern Light Health in Nutrition Assistance Program
Bucksport Town Council preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Bucksport Town Council holds public hearing on Spring Fountain Motel