Augusta Police Department earns Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The hard work of the Augusta Police Department is paying off.

Thursday, the city awarded the department with their accreditation from the Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

Agencies across the state can go through the process to prove their compliance with Maine law enforcement’s current best practices and standards.

The Augusta Police Department is now one of eight departments in the state to earn the honor.

Chief Jared Mills says it caps off years of hard work.

”We’ve spent almost three years now getting this together,” said Mills. “The evidence room was the big thing we had to tackle and that took some time, But, I have a dedicated staff. Hard work brought us together and it’s just really great all the way around.”

“Along with what’s going on and particularly with Chief Mills being in Augusta with all the demonstrations and everything going on, his department was really able to succeed, so the citizens of Augusta should be very proud of this department,” said Shawn O’Leary, Executive Vice President for Dirigo Safety.

“They showed proof that they are doing what they say they are doing and our assessors look at the records,” said Edward Tolan, Executive Director of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association. “They delve into he computer system and they talk at officers. They look at how they handle their evidence, training, and so, it’s a difficult process.”

There were a total of 162 standards the department needed to earn the accreditation.

Later this month, the Augusta City Council will consider a $20.47 million, 30-year bond to build a police station closer to downtown.

.@augustamepolice has earned accreditation from the Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (MLEAP). They’re now one of eight departments in the state to earn the honor. @sergeant6 says this caps off years of hard work. More tonight on @WABI_TV5. pic.twitter.com/Dpt9jw927X — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) April 8, 2021

