A Partly Sunny & Mild End to the Workweek

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -After a mostly cloudy start today the sky turned partly sunny this afternoon as the pesky storm located well southeast of Nova Scotia drifted away and high pressure both at the surface and aloft slipped into the Northeast. Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon the temps climbed into the low to mid-60s all across the Pine Tree State. Tonight, will be partly cloudy and rather mild for this time of the year as low temps will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s.

High pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a partly to mostly sunny day tomorrow, with high temps across our region climbing into the 60s to near 70°. An afternoon sea breezes tomorrow will keep the temps coolest right along the coastline, which is rather common for this time of the year.

A backdoor cold front will likely move south through Maine Saturday, with a somewhat cooler airmass moving into the Pine Tree State as we go through the weekend. How quickly the cold front moves through will determine how mild the temps will be across Maine Saturday. If the front moves through early in the day Saturday the highs will hold in the 50s from the Bangor Region on north and east, with somewhat milder conditions expected across southwestern parts of the state, but if the cold front doesn’t arrive until later in the day the highs over eastern and northern Maine will be similar if not slightly milder than Fridays high temps. At this time, it appears the back door cold front will move into northern parts of the state later Saturday morning and likely not move through the Bangor Region until later in the afternoon or evening, with high temps likely reaching well up into the 60s to very low 70s from the Bangor region on south and west.

Later in the weekend and early next week a storm will approach New England from the west. At this time, it appears that high pressure will keep the storm’s precipitation shield to our south and west late this weekend and early next week. The combination of a bit more cloud cover and an onshore breeze will likely cause temps to cool a bit Sunday and Monday, but the temps will still run somewhat above normal for this time of year. The trend towards cooler air returning to New England will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level storm slips south into the Northeast and brings Maine more clouds and the risk for a few scattered showers.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a light breeze and low temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a variable breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the 60s to near 70° statewide, but cooling into the mid to upper 50s at the coast during the afternoon.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a variable breeze between 5 and 10 mph and highs in the mid to upper 50s north and 60s to lower 70s south.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with high temps in the 50s to near 60°.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the 50s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, possible stray showers and cooler, with highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

