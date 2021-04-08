Advertisement

326 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine

Individual in Sagadahoc County died with the virus, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 326 newly recorded case of coronavirus according to the Maine CDC.

Also, an individual from Sagadahoc County died with the virus. Their age and gender were not immediately available on the CDC’s website.

In all, 748 Mainers died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Total case count is 52,996

Confirmed cases now stand at 40,290.

31 patients are listed in critical care, according to the Maine CDC. 8 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Kennebec County showing 46 new cases.

Somerset County recording 24 additional cases.

Penobscot County with 19

Piscataquis and Washington counties with one additional case each.

