326 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 1 new death in Maine
Individual in Sagadahoc County died with the virus, according to Maine CDC
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - 326 newly recorded case of coronavirus according to the Maine CDC.
Also, an individual from Sagadahoc County died with the virus. Their age and gender were not immediately available on the CDC’s website.
In all, 748 Mainers died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Total case count is 52,996
Confirmed cases now stand at 40,290.
31 patients are listed in critical care, according to the Maine CDC. 8 are on ventilators.
Kennebec County showing 46 new cases.
Somerset County recording 24 additional cases.
Penobscot County with 19
Piscataquis and Washington counties with one additional case each.
