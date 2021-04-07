Advertisement

Woman, 64, fatally stabbed while walking dogs in Calif. neighborhood

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in California are investigating the murder of a 64-year-old Asian American woman, who was attacked while walking her dogs. It is not believed to have been a hate crime.

Surveillance video captured the violent Saturday morning attack on 64-year-old Ke Chieh Meng, who was Asian American. A female suspect in dark clothing approached her, repeatedly stabbed her, then casually walked away.

Police say Meng died at the hospital.

Ke Chieh Meng, 64, died after she was stabbed multiple times while walking her two dogs in a...
Ke Chieh Meng, 64, died after she was stabbed multiple times while walking her two dogs in a Riverside, California, neighborhood.(Source: Riverside Police Department, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Darlene Montoya, an apparent transient. She was booked into jail on a murder charge.

Investigators do not believe the incident was a hate crime, despite a recent surge in violence nationwide against Asian Americans.

Officer Ryan Railsback says a motive is still not clear.

Police say 23-year-old Darlene Montoya, an apparent transient was arrested on suspicion of...
Police say 23-year-old Darlene Montoya, an apparent transient was arrested on suspicion of murder.(Source: Riverside Police Department, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

“Our detectives have been talking with the suspect, and based on what she’s been saying, there’s nothing to suggest that she attacked the victim because of her being Asian,” Railsback said. “But we do have some concerns about her mental health and substance abuse.”

Neighbors say homelessness has become a bigger problem in the area, and this incident is a reminder to be extra aware of your surroundings.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Michael Benfield was arrested by Bangor Police in connection to the fire at...
Man charged with storage unit fire at Fielder’s Choice due in court Tuesday
Spectrum said they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service.
UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage
It happened around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon on the Ellsworth Road.
One man dead, woman seriously injured in Blue Hill crash
Court documents say a man who was living at the homeless shelter set up in the Ramada Inn in...
UPDATE: Court documents say man arrested for arson was living at homeless shelter at Bangor hotel
DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines

Latest News

Speeding was cause of Tiger Woods accident
Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder....
Judge orders release of Dallas officer arrested in killings
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
This August 2017 photo made available by Fermilab shows the Muon g-2 ring at the Fermi National...
‘Tantalizing’ results of 2 experiments defy physics rulebook
Jack Hanna carries a cloud leopard as he arrives at Safe Kids Day at Smashbox Studios on...
‘Jungle’ Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says