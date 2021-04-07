Waterville working to establish housing committee

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The City of Waterville is working to create a housing committee.

This after a vote on a resolution regarding establishing the housing committee on Tuesday night by Waterville City Councilors.

We’re told the new committee would look at the city’s overall housing situation.

Committee members will also be able to review housing policies and guidelines as well as look to make changes.

The idea for the committee was brought up by Councilor Rebecca Green.

Councilor Green, said, “I’m hoping we would have some public input as well so that we can get ideas from the community on how we can improve the housing situation for everyone in Waterville and create cohesive neighborhoods as well.”

The committee could have up to eight members.

Councilors’ Green and Flavia Oliveira will be on it.

They hope to have people in banking, low-income housing, and the real estate industry in it, too.

