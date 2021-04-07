Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A manufacturing company in Waterville is facing more than $393,992 in possible fines.

U.S. Department of Labor officials says The Shyft Group DuraMag LLC was cited for 10 serious violations and two willful.

We’re told some of the citations issued by OSHA include:

-Guard employees against struck-by and crushing hazards from homemade attachments used on auto lifts and provide adequate training to employees.

-Guard machinery to prevent employees from coming in contact with machines’ operating parts.

-Provide appropriate protective goggles for workers and other persons near a welding area that lacked noncombustible or flameproof screens or shields.

-Establish and implement a respiratory protection program, medically evaluate employees’ ability to wear respirators, fit-test employees before using respirators, train employees on respirators and adequately maintain and store respirators.

Labor officials say employees told management about fall and noise hazards and the reports went ignored.

The Shyft Group says they’re working to fix the issues.

The company provided a statement. “The Shyft Group is working closely with OSHA officials to rectify issues cited during an inspection of operations at our DuraMag manufacturing facility in Waterville, Maine. DuraMag represents a recent acquisition for The Shyft Group, and integration actions are underway to ensure this facility meets the high manufacturing standards we have set for our facilities worldwide. The Shyft Group is committed to workplace safety practices that protect the wellbeing of our employees and we plan a speedy resolution of the issues.”

According to U.S. Department of Labor officials, “The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.”

