Waterville issues outdoor dining licenses

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -A few more Waterville restaurants have been given the ok to have outdoor dining.

This after a vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

An outdoor dining license was approved for 18 Below, and 20 Below on Silver Street.

Amici’s Cucina and Opa also recieved licenses for outdoor dining under certain provisions.

Both are located on Silver Street.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.