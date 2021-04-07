Advertisement

Waterville issues outdoor dining licenses

Councilors voted at a council meeting to issue the licenses.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -A few more Waterville restaurants have been given the ok to have outdoor dining.

This after a vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

An outdoor dining license was approved for 18 Below, and 20 Below on Silver Street.

Amici’s Cucina and Opa also recieved licenses for outdoor dining under certain provisions.

Both are located on Silver Street.

