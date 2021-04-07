Variably Cloudy & Turning Milder Tomorrow & Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The slow-moving storm currently located well southeast of Nova Scotia continued to influence the weather across Maine today, as moisture wrapping around the storm kept the sky cloudy to partly cloudy. Despite a lack of sunshine, the temps continued to slow warm today as afternoon highs climbed into the mid-50s to lower 60s.

As the storm well southeast of New England continues to drift away a ridge of high pressure will build into the Northeast beginning tomorrow and continuing Friday. The high will bring Maine a bit more sunshine tomorrow, with even a brighter sky expected across our region both Friday and Saturday. The combination of more sunshine and a moderating airmass will allow the temps to continue to warm tomorrow and Friday, with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s tomorrow and into the 60s to near 70 Friday. Afternoon sea breezes the next few days will keep the temps coolest right along the coastline, which is rather common for this time of the year.

A backdoor cold front will likely move south through Maine Saturday, with a somewhat cooler airmass moving into the Pine Tree State as we go through the weekend. How quickly the cold front moves through will determine how mild the temps will be across Maine Saturday. If the front moves through early in the day Saturday the highs will hold in the 50s from the Bangor Region on north and east, with somewhat milder conditions expected across southwestern parts of the state, but if the cold front doesn’t arrive until later in the day the highs over eastern and northern Maine will be similar if not slightly milder than Fridays high temps.

Later in the weekend and early next week a storm will approach New England from the west. At this time, it appears that high pressure will keep the storm’s precipitation shield to our south and west late this weekend and early next week. The combination of a bit more cloud cover and an onshore breeze will likely cause temps to cool a bit Sunday and Monday, but the temps will still run somewhat above normal for this time of year. The trend towards cooler air returning to New England will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level storm slips south into the Northeast and brings Maine more clouds and the risk for scattered showers.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a northerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Thursday: More clouds than sun, with a north to northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid-50s to lower 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a variable breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the 60s inland and mid to upper 50s at the coast.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with high temps in the 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the 50s.

