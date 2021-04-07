Advertisement

University of Maine names 2021 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Bailey West is a biochemistry major and Drew Bennett is studying mechanical engineering.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Two local students are receiving high honors from the University of Maine.

Bailey West of Stockton Springs and Drew Bennett of Brewer are the class of 2021′s valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

West is a biochemistry major and Bennett is studying mechanical engineering.

Both say they were drawn to UMaine for the student research opportunities and have tried to make the most of their four years.

”I’ve been fortunate to have such an incredible experience at UMaine and even with the past year’s craziness and even just adapting to the online format, all my professors and peers have been so supportive and adaptable,” said West.

“It’s a huge honor, and I’m really fortunate that all of my hard work that I’ve been putting in both in classes and around campus is being recognized by my peers, my professors, and just the university as a whole,” said Bennett.

Both students say they are looking forward to being fully vaccinated and celebrating their accomplishments with their friends and family.

West plans to pursue a PhD in pathobiology at Johns Hopkins University.

Bennett has accepted a job in Boston with PTC as an education technical services engineer.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines
56-year-old Michael Benfield was arrested by Bangor Police in connection to the fire at...
Man charged with storage unit fire at Fielder’s Choice due in court Tuesday
It happened around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon on the Ellsworth Road.
One man dead, woman seriously injured in Blue Hill crash
Spectrum said they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service.
UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 7th
Maine CDC reports 406 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

A dog at the Bangor Humane Society
Bangor Humane Society in need of donated linens
United Way Eastern Maine celebrates National Service Day
Bobby Dorr wins 2021 Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award.
Ellsworth Fire Captain Bobby Dorr recognized for community service
The movies are back in Bangor.
Bangor Mall Cinemas opens its doors to movie fans after three-month closure