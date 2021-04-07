University of Maine names 2021 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Two local students are receiving high honors from the University of Maine.

Bailey West of Stockton Springs and Drew Bennett of Brewer are the class of 2021′s valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

West is a biochemistry major and Bennett is studying mechanical engineering.

Both say they were drawn to UMaine for the student research opportunities and have tried to make the most of their four years.

”I’ve been fortunate to have such an incredible experience at UMaine and even with the past year’s craziness and even just adapting to the online format, all my professors and peers have been so supportive and adaptable,” said West.

“It’s a huge honor, and I’m really fortunate that all of my hard work that I’ve been putting in both in classes and around campus is being recognized by my peers, my professors, and just the university as a whole,” said Bennett.

Both students say they are looking forward to being fully vaccinated and celebrating their accomplishments with their friends and family.

West plans to pursue a PhD in pathobiology at Johns Hopkins University.

Bennett has accepted a job in Boston with PTC as an education technical services engineer.

