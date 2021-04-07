Advertisement

United Way of Eastern Maine distributing large donation of baby supplies

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The United Way of Eastern Maine is working to distribute a large donation of baby products to 60 nonprofits around the region.

An anonymous national organization delivered pallets of supplies to a United Way storage facility.

The donation included 68,000 packages of diapers and 2,000 packages of wipes.

There’s also 1200 containers of formula, 1,260 bottles of baby shampoo, 720 blankets, and 480 small coats.

Even with the huge donation, Chief Impact Officer Matt Donahue says they are only able to supply about 60% of what their partner organizations are looking for.

”The need is certainly great and probably greater than ever due to the COVID pandemic. We were able to get these out to them at a critical time and they can continue to do their work and use our products to fill the needs for their clients and we’re very thankful to be able to do that.”

If you’re in need of supplies or assistance call 211 to find an organization in your area that can help.

If you’d like to donate to support work like this at the United Way, visit unitedwayem.org/donate

