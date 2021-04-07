UNH football opts out for remainder of season, was to be Maine’s opponent next week
Wildcats have been fighting COVID-19 all season.
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DURHAM, NH (WABI) - New Hampshire football announcing today it will opt out for the remainder of the season.
UMaine was to play them a week from Saturday to close the regular season. The CAA confirmed and supports the cancellation. UMaine athletics says, as of right now, their season now ends Saturday at Rhode Island.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.