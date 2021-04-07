Advertisement

UNH football opts out for remainder of season, was to be Maine’s opponent next week

Wildcats have been fighting COVID-19 all season.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DURHAM, NH (WABI) - New Hampshire football announcing today it will opt out for the remainder of the season.

UNH announcement to opt out remainder of football season

UMaine was to play them a week from Saturday to close the regular season. The CAA confirmed and supports the cancellation. UMaine athletics says, as of right now, their season now ends Saturday at Rhode Island.

