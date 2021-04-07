Two men charged with drug trafficking after Augusta traffic stop

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police have charged two people with drug trafficking after searching their vehicle Monday night in Augusta.

38-year-old Kristopher Churchill of Bradford and 26-year-old Erick Mejia of Lawrence, Massachusetts are behind bars Tuesday night.

We’re told the two men were stopped on I-95 in Augusta at 11:30 p.m. Monday night for a vehicle defect when a narcotics K9 helped discover 1.5 Kilos of Fentanyl and $3,200 in cash.

Bail was set at $75,000 each.

