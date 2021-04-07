Advertisement

Team sports are leading to Coronavirus clusters among kids nationally, not the trend in Maine

Dr. Fauci’s statement not as impacting in Maine due to mask wearing
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday about the spread of Coronavirus and growing clusters among kids. They have found it’s a result of “the team sports where kids are getting together, obviously many without masks, that are driving it rather than the classroom spread.” In Maine, with most everyone following mask protocols, that hasn’t been the case.

“We haven’t seen significant spikes related to sports, sporting activities, things of that nature,” says Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, “We have seen that at the collegiate level. But not at the middle school, elementary school level. We want kids to be outside, we want them to be exercising, we want them to be active. They can do those things by staying safe while doing things, like wearing a mask, when they are doing them.”

