Swayman makes 40 saves in NHL debut to earn first career NHL victory

“One of the best experiences of my whole life”
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman makes pad save on a shot during the first period of an...
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman makes pad save on a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)(Derik Hamilton | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA (WABI) - Former UMaine men’s hockey goalie Jeremy Swayman made his NHL debut tonight for the Boston Bruins. Swayman making 40 saves in his debut to earn his first career NHL victory.

According to the Bruins, it is the most shots faced in a Bruins debut since Bernie Parent in 1965.

Swayman stood on his head in the 2nd period facing 25 shots. He credited his friends and family after the game for helping him get here. He spoke about Alfie Michaud’s help to stay level-headed. He also credited his UMaine teammates for helping him grow up and be ready for the show.

Quite the day for the former Black Bears star.

“All smiles the whole game. One of the best experiences of my whole life,” said Swayman on the NESN broadcast, “It’s been a dream of mine to put on an NHL jersey, to do it with the Boston Bruins, I’m speechless.”

According to the NHL he is one of the youngest goalies to win their NHL debut

