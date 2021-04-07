SPCA of Hancock County to host event featuring rescue puppies from North Carolina

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The SPCA of Hancock County is still only open by appointment, but this Saturday they are holding a special outdoor event for the public. It’s a one of a kind meet-and-greet that only the SPCA can host.

“They’re very friendly,” said Shelter Manager Nicole Rediker. “Very sweet.”

The SPCA of Hancock County got a special delivery of puppies this week.

“They’re actually one-year old chihuahua dachshund mixes,” Rediker explained. “We got two girls and seven boys. They came yesterday from North Carolina. They were pulled from a hoarding situation there from a rescue, and were all vetted there and brought to us.”

The shelter is holding an event Saturday from 10am to 3pm, which will include a bakesale put on by Famous Seamus Colby, an opportunity to have your pet microchipped or have its nails clipped, and of course, the chance to play with the puppies.

“We have appointments set up for the puppies to make sure that we keep the crowd down for COVID,” said Rediker. “So the puppy play dates are the only thing scheduled by appointment. I’m assuming people will show up that day and will want to play with them and set up an appointment, which is totally fine. We have appointments open for that. Before that we ask that people call. That can kind of guarantee your spot.”

The SPCA is eager for the chance to bring puppies and people together, and show that it’s mission reaches beyond state lines.

“We want people to see that not only are we helping the community, but we’re reaching out to other places and helping animals there, too,” Rediker added. “I think it would be good for people to see first hand what comes in from out of state, and have the chance to to see what we do here.”

To reserve a time to play with the puppies on Saturday, or for more information about the day’s events, call the SPCA of Hancock County at 667-8088.

