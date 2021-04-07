Advertisement

SPCA of Hancock County to host event featuring rescue puppies from North Carolina

The SPCA of Hancock County has nine, chihuahua dachshund mixes from North Carolina that are all...
The SPCA of Hancock County has nine, chihuahua dachshund mixes from North Carolina that are all one-year old.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The SPCA of Hancock County is still only open by appointment, but this Saturday they are holding a special outdoor event for the public. It’s a one of a kind meet-and-greet that only the SPCA can host.

“They’re very friendly,” said Shelter Manager Nicole Rediker. “Very sweet.”

The SPCA of Hancock County got a special delivery of puppies this week.

“They’re actually one-year old chihuahua dachshund mixes,” Rediker explained. “We got two girls and seven boys. They came yesterday from North Carolina. They were pulled from a hoarding situation there from a rescue, and were all vetted there and brought to us.”

The shelter is holding an event Saturday from 10am to 3pm, which will include a bakesale put on by Famous Seamus Colby, an opportunity to have your pet microchipped or have its nails clipped, and of course, the chance to play with the puppies.

“We have appointments set up for the puppies to make sure that we keep the crowd down for COVID,” said Rediker. “So the puppy play dates are the only thing scheduled by appointment. I’m assuming people will show up that day and will want to play with them and set up an appointment, which is totally fine. We have appointments open for that. Before that we ask that people call. That can kind of guarantee your spot.”

The SPCA is eager for the chance to bring puppies and people together, and show that it’s mission reaches beyond state lines.

“We want people to see that not only are we helping the community, but we’re reaching out to other places and helping animals there, too,” Rediker added. “I think it would be good for people to see first hand what comes in from out of state, and have the chance to to see what we do here.”

To reserve a time to play with the puppies on Saturday, or for more information about the day’s events, call the SPCA of Hancock County at 667-8088.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines
56-year-old Michael Benfield was arrested by Bangor Police in connection to the fire at...
Man charged with storage unit fire at Fielder’s Choice due in court Tuesday
It happened around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon on the Ellsworth Road.
One man dead, woman seriously injured in Blue Hill crash
Spectrum said they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service.
UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 7th
Maine CDC reports 406 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Maine Maritime Academy planning in-person, student only graduation
Maine Maritime Academy looks toward “near normal” return to campus for next fall
Mikayla Tolman, 17, is one of five female students in the welding program at Mid-Coast School...
Teen welders following their passions at Mid-Coast School of Technology
An Old Town Police officer was justified when he fatally shot a New Hampshire man back in 2018.
Maine AG: Old Town officer justified in shooting that killed a NH man
A new bill is offering incentives for Maine's recent grads to stay in state and develop career...
New bill offers incentives for Maine’s recent grads to stay in state and develop career skills