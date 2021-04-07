Reports: Rhode Island cancels this weekend’s football game with UMaine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - According to multiple reports from Providence, Rhode Island, this weekend’s UMaine football game has been cancelled by the University of Rhode Island. The Rams have COVID-19 in the program. As of this afternoon, Maine also had its game next week with New Hampshire cancelled due to the Wildcats Coronavirus protocols preventing the team from playing. If they don’t add games, the Black Bears season is over, with two weeks remaining in the spring season. We are to speak with UMaine football during their weekly press conference tomorrow afternoon. We will keep you updated as the plan for the Black Bears develops. Head coach Nick Charlton said again this weekend Maine has not had a single positive case in the football program since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.