Advertisement

Police: Elementary school student brought gun to school

The child and parents could face charges upon further discussion with the district attorney.
(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Maine (AP) - Police are investigating a case in which a student brought a gun to an elementary school in Richmond, Maine.

The gun was seized at the Marcia Buker Elementary School and police were called on Tuesday.

No one was hurt and no one was threatened.

The school and police interviewed the student and others who were affected by the incident.

The child and parents could face charges upon further discussion with the district attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Michael Benfield was arrested by Bangor Police in connection to the fire at...
Man charged with storage unit fire at Fielder’s Choice due in court Tuesday
Spectrum said they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service.
UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage
It happened around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon on the Ellsworth Road.
One man dead, woman seriously injured in Blue Hill crash
Court documents say a man who was living at the homeless shelter set up in the Ramada Inn in...
UPDATE: Court documents say man arrested for arson was living at homeless shelter at Bangor hotel
DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines

Latest News

Maine pols eye fixes to racial disparity in prenatal care
Baggage checkers for the Transportation Security Administration found these non working...
Non-working Grenades Found at Bangor International Airport
PUC to investigate CMP’s handling of solar projects
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 7th
Maine CDC reports 406 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death