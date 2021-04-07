Advertisement

One man dead, woman seriously injured in Blue Hill crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - One man died and a woman was seriously injured after a crash in Blue Hill.

It happened around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon on the Ellsworth Road.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Richard Goodwin, 53, was driving a truck when he drifted across the centerline, hitting another truck nearly head on.

Goodwin was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the second vehicle, Doris Webb, 45, of Blue Hill was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, William Webb, 47, was also injured and transported to the hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Michael Benfield was arrested by Bangor Police in connection to the fire at...
Man charged with storage unit fire at Fielder’s Choice due in court Tuesday
Spectrum said they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service.
UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage
Court documents say a man who was living at the homeless shelter set up in the Ramada Inn in...
UPDATE: Court documents say man arrested for arson was living at homeless shelter at Bangor hotel
DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 7th
Maine CDC reports 406 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
One man dead, woman seriously injured in Blue Hill crash
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said the bust was the result of a two-month investigation.
$190K in fentanyl, other drugs seized during Portland drug bust
We're told the new committee would look at the city's overall housing situation.
Waterville working to establish housing committee