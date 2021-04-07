Advertisement

Non-working Grenades Found at Bangor International Airport

A message to those taking to the skies - replicas of explosives are not allowed in your carry-on bag or in checked luggage.
Baggage checkers for the Transportation Security Administration found these non working...
Baggage checkers for the Transportation Security Administration found these non working grenades in luggage yesterday.(TSA New England)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An unexpected discovery at Bangor International Airport.

Baggage checkers for the Transportation Security Administration found non working grenades in luggage yesterday.

The TSA says the passenger thought they were ok to fly with because they’re not active..

They are not.

A message to those taking to the skies - replicas of explosives are not allowed in your carry-on bag or in checked luggage.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Michael Benfield was arrested by Bangor Police in connection to the fire at...
Man charged with storage unit fire at Fielder’s Choice due in court Tuesday
Spectrum said they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service.
UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage
It happened around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon on the Ellsworth Road.
One man dead, woman seriously injured in Blue Hill crash
Court documents say a man who was living at the homeless shelter set up in the Ramada Inn in...
UPDATE: Court documents say man arrested for arson was living at homeless shelter at Bangor hotel
DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines

Latest News

Maine pols eye fixes to racial disparity in prenatal care
PUC to investigate CMP’s handling of solar projects
Police: Elementary school student brought gun to school
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 7th
Maine CDC reports 406 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death