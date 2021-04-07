Advertisement

New bill offers incentives for Maine’s recent grads to stay in state and develop career skills

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new bill is offering incentives for Maine’s recent grads to stay in state and develop career skills.

Those enrolled in the Maine Service Fellows Program will work in rural communities that have proposed recovery project plans for things like local economic fallout from the pandemic.

In return Maine Service Fellows will be paid livable wages and earn a partial student loan reimbursement.

The idea of course is to keep the state’s young workforce in Maine.

”This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic but it’s also to address long term issue involving public health. Especially mental health and substance abuse, housing, workforce development and the need to retain recent college graduates and young persons in the state long term,” said the bill’s sponsor, Representative Morgan Reilly.

Some concerns were raised in today’s public hearing about funding the program long term.

Representative Reilly says they will be able to access funding through other state agencies.

