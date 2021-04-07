Mostly Cloudy Today, Few Isolated Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We remain under the influence of the slow-moving ocean storm well south of Nova Scotia. Moisture wrapping around the storm will continue to bring us plenty of clouds today along with a slight chance for a few isolated rain showers. Expect mostly cloudy skies for our Wednesday although there will be a chance to see some breaks of sunshine from time to time but overall it looks like the clouds will prevail again today. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s this afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the night tonight with temperatures dropping back to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Brighter skies are expected Thursday along with milder temperatures as a ridge of high pressure moves in. It still looks like a good deal of clouds here Thursday but a better chance to see some breaks in those clouds. We’ll see variably cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. High pressure will bring us a nice day Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s, coolest along the coast due to a developing seabreeze. High pressure will continue to bring us nice weather for the upcoming weekend. Saturday looks variably cloudy with highs in 50s along the coast (due to the seabreeze) and 60s to near 70° inland. Sunday will remain mild with a mix of sun and clouds and highs again in the 50s along the coast and 60s inland.

Daytime high temperatures will continue to warm over the next few days. (WABI)

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with some breaks of sunshine possible. A few isolated showers possible. Highs between 48°-58°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 37°-44°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Highs between 55°-63°. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s along the coast, 60s to near 70° inland.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s along the coast and 60s inland.

