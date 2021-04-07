Advertisement

Migrant boy in tears found by Border Patrol amid reports of families ‘self-separating’

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amid reports that families are “self-separating” at the border in hopes of getting their children into the United States, Customs and Border Protection has released a video showing an abandoned migrant child to underscore the dangers faced by unaccompanied children.

Border Patrol says the 10-year-old boy was found alone and crying in a field April 1 after being left by the group he was traveling with. In the video, the boy tells a Border Patrol agent in Spanish that he was looking for them because he didn’t know where else to go and was also afraid of being kidnapped.

According to Brian Hastings, CBP’s chief patrol agent of the Rio Grande Valley sector, the boy had been traveling with about 80 other individuals, without parents. He had been left for approximately four hours.

“When he woke up, he didn’t know where he was or where to go or what to do,” Hastings told CNN.

The boy was still in CBP custody as of Monday while the agency worked to turn him over to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The full circumstances of the case aren’t known, including how and why he came to the U.S. or if this was a case of self-separation.

Border Patrol says some migrant families are self-separating in Mexico after being expelled from the U.S., so their children can cross back into the U.S. alone.

Because of the surge at the border, the Biden administration has been following a Trump-era health law, known as Title 42, that allows federal officials to expel migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the government is allowing unaccompanied children to stay in U.S. custody.

From Feb. 24 to March 23, Border Patrol saw 435 of these incidents in the South Texas region.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Michael Benfield was arrested by Bangor Police in connection to the fire at...
Man charged with storage unit fire at Fielder’s Choice due in court Tuesday
Spectrum said they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service.
UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage
Court documents say a man who was living at the homeless shelter set up in the Ramada Inn in...
UPDATE: Court documents say man arrested for arson was living at homeless shelter at Bangor hotel
Latest coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
295 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Police on scene of crash in Blue Hill.
Police responding to crash in Blue Hill

Latest News

Trachea transplant recipient Sonia Sein talks with the lead surgeon of her procedure, Dr. Eric...
Woman recovering after rare windpipe transplant from donor
The full circumstances of the boy's case aren’t known, including how and why he came to the...
'Can you help me?': Border Patrol video shows abandoned migrant boy
We're told the new committee would look at the city's overall housing situation.
Waterville working to establish housing committee
Waterville issues outdoor dining licenses