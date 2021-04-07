Maine Maritime Academy looks toward “near normal” return to campus for next fall

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Preparations are underway for near-normal campus operations at Maine Maritime Academy this fall.

MMA has been able to maintain much of its in-person instruction over the last two semesters. Maine Maritime says they are expecting C-D-C restrictions on classroom sizes to loosen by the fall. The academy also expects to have fewer modifications of student interaction on campus next semester.

MMA says student safety will continue to be a top priority.

“We’re still going to be vigilant with all the mask wearing, and all the precautions that we take,” said Dr. Keith Williamson, Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs at Maine Maritime Academy. “Safety is a big deal for us. But yeah, we anticipate we’ll be having more people in classrooms, and we’re going to increase our in-person, applied face-to-face.”

Maine Maritime Academy is working on holding an in-person, students-only commencement ceremony this spring.

