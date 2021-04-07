Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 406 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 7th
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 406 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. That’s the highest single-day total in more than two months.

One other person has died, marking the 89th death from Penobscot County.

In all, 747 Mainers have died with the coronavirus.

There have been 52,677 total cases since the pandemic began. Confirmed cases now surpass 40,000.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated April 7th
Cumberland County reported 131 new cases Wednesday. That’s the first time a county has reported a triple-digit increase since January.

Kennebec County with 50 new cases. Penobscot has 14.

Somerset and Lincoln jump by 10 cases each.

