Maine AG: Old Town officer justified in shooting that killed a NH man

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town Police officer was justified when he fatally shot a New Hampshire man back in 2018.

That ruling, Wednesday, from the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

37-year old Adrian Bunker was pulled over by Officer Joseph Decoteau in November of 2018.

The report states Bunker was exhibiting suicidal thoughts during the traffic stop and sped off.

When officers stopped him again, Bunker showed a firearm and refused demands from officers to put it down.

He then turned the firearm on Decoteau.

The report concludes Decoteau acted in self-defense.

