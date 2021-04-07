Lawmakers discuss bill to require voter photo identification on election day

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs heard several bills today regarding voting in Maine.

One would require proof of identity at the polls with a form of photo ID.

This could be a driver’s license, passport, military ID, or concealed handgun permit.

College or University IDs would not be accepted.

Those in favor of the bill say this would increase credibility and integrity in Maine’s election system.

“Having a voter ID law is no inconvenience to the vast majority of our voters who already possess this ID. We have asked some of our citizens and some non-citizens to give a lot more to guarantee a free and fair election,” said representative Chris Johansen (R).

“Forcing people to carry a specific ID to vote would result in logistical challenges, financial burdens, and potential discrimination,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the identity of voters is already confirmed when they register.

Other bills presented today called for voting reform and address Maine’s Clean Election Act.

The legislature has rejected several voter ID bills in previous years.

