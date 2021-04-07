Husson University encourages philanthropy with “Cash Cab” spoof

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Husson University has put a twist on their annual Giving Day to encourage philanthropy in support of the school.

A decorated golf cart dubbed the “cash cart” drove around campus today in a parody of the TV game show “Cash Cab”.

Riders paid a five dollar fee to ride a loop around the campus and answer trivia questions.

Correct answers meant they had their money matched by donations from alumni, with a bonus for getting all the way around.

The rider could then choose which part of the University the money supports.

There was also the chance to win some prizes. Christine Mhan, stewardship and communications director for Husson University, says the event was designed to be fun, not necessarily to attract big donors.

”We really want to spread the message that philanthropy is giving at any level. One dollar, two dollar, it all adds up. So our goal is the number of donors, not necessarily the amount that’s been given.”

The money can be designated to support campus sports programs, student clubs, or programs like the College of Business and the College of Health and Pharmacy.

Just like the show, riders who got three questions wrong were kicked off wherever they were on campus. Mhan says even those who got dumped on the far side of campus said the experience was fun.

