First day of Mainers 16 and over being able to get coronavirus vaccine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of today, every adult in Maine and 16 and 17-year-olds can get a covid-19 vaccine if they want one.

We were at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Wednesday as they vaccinated thousands of Mainers of all ages - all looking to get pieces of their lives back.

”I couldn’t be more thrilled to finally get my first vaccination,” said Maureen Drouin, who got here first dose on Wednesday.

Every one in Maine over 16 and over is now eligible to begin the coronavirus vaccination process.

“I’m really excited.”

Including Liz - a UMaine student.

“I’ve been waiting to get this for like a month now.”

And thousands of other people ready to get their shots. Dr. James Jarvis says they’re constantly working on making this process as smooth and as efficient as possible.

“We have such dedicated volunteers and Northern Light staff working at home at these clinics. They are just so thankful that they have the opportunity to give back to their communities, and love to tell people that they’re thankful by warm and being warm and welcoming as people come through the door, and at every step along the process.”

The crew is there every step of the way to guide people through the process - including members of the TV5 News team who also got their first shots recently.

Dr. Jarvis says they’ve already been able to vaccinate thousands of Mainers all over the state.

Right here at the Cross Center, they vaccinated more than 3,000 people on Saturday alone - a milestone Dr. Jarvis decided to celebrate by putting a smile on the faces of the staff and volunteers - after they’ve worked so hard to help our community.

With the age of people being admitted in their hospitals dropping, he says younger people being able to get their vaccine if they choose to do so couldn’t come at a better time for everyone.

“In three weeks, I’ll come back and I’ll get my second shot, and I’m really excited to hug my mom for the first time in a year,” said Drouin.

Dr. Jarvis says it’s important to remember you are not fully vaccinated until 14 days after your final dose.

