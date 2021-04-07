Advertisement

Expanded COVID-19 vax eligibility won’t change NLH patient policies

Dr. James Jarvis says it’s a clinical decision they are making not to vaccinate patients in their care.
Wednesday’s expansion of coronavirus eligibility to those Mainers 16 and over will not change vaccine policy for patients at Northern Light Health hospitals.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday’s expansion of coronavirus eligibility to those Mainers 16 and over will not change vaccine policy for patients at Northern Light Health hospitals.

Dr. James Jarvis says it’s a clinical decision they are making not to vaccinate patients in their care.

He adds they do take each patient on a case-by-case basis, and some exceptions are made, but in most cases, it doesn’t make sense.

“The logistics of these vaccines makes it very difficult to do things outside of a large scale vaccine clinic, particularly with Pfizer and Moderna vaccine because of the multi-use vials, and we have to use every single drop that comes out of that vial and need to have people lined up to do so,” said Jarvis. “Add in the fact the Pfizer vaccine needs that ultra cold storage. There’s a lot of logistics behind it, but there’s also some clinical rationale for not vaccinating, especially for people who are acutely ill in the hospital.”

Jarvis says once the Johnson and Johnson vaccine becomes more widely available to Northern Light, it could change how they handle things as that is a one shot and done vaccine.

