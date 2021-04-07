Bangor police investigate suspicious device in Walmart parking lot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The scene is clear at the Bangor Walmart where police dealt with a suspicious device Wednesday afternoon when it was discovered in the parking lot.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters says the first officers on scene thought it was a “pressure cooker crock pot device”.

They called in the Bangor Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team to check things out along with Bangor firefighters.

The device was in the middle of the parking lot and officials determined it was not harmful to the public.

It certainly caught a few people by surprise, like Yvonne Taylor of Milo.

“Pulling up I thought it was someone left a crock pot or pressure cooker. It just looks like a brand new pot. I’m glad they’re taking it so seriously that’s great.”

Another customer said, “I just think someone left it outside outside the car or something. I wouldn’t imagine anything like this.”

The store was closed for about an hour while authorities dealt with the device.

