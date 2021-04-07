Advertisement

Bangor Humane Society in need of donated linens

A dog at the Bangor Humane Society
A dog at the Bangor Humane Society
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Humane Society is looking for donations of your old linens to support the dogs in their care.

They had to get rid of much of their existing stock after an illness affected the dogs at the shelter a few weeks ago.

Around 30 dogs contracted a gastrointestinal virus that only affects canines.

All the dogs are in good health again but there is a need for sheets, blankets, and towels of all sizes.

Bangor Humane Society Director of Development Kathryn Ravenscraft says they are not able to accept pillows or washcloths and would like to remind folks that they aren’t in need of animal crates.

”Even though we had a nice store of linens and towels in our storeroom pretty much everything got used during that couple of weeks. But everyone is back to normal and feeling healthy and we’re really excited to hopefully start adopting some dogs.”

Donations can be left on the covered porch of the shelter at 693 Mount Hope Avenue.

You can visit Bangorhumane.org to see what animals are available for adoption.

They are also accepting visitors in the building again.

