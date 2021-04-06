Advertisement

Wednesday marks massive change in Maine’s COVID-19 vax eligibility

State officials say there are also Mainers who have been double booking appointments.
Wednesday, every adult in Maine is eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 6, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday, every adult in Maine is eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The state announced last week it would move the timeline up.

Since that change was made public, there have been reports that people who weren’t yet technically eligible to get the shot were jumping the line.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said things of that nature have been reported since the vaccinations started being given out.

“We are very relieved that tomorrow that ends,” she said on Tuesday. “Tomorrow is the day that we begin to not focus who is and who is not eligible, but how do we get everybody who is eligible to those sites. People across the state, people of different age groups, people in different employment groups.”

State officials say there are also Mainers who have been double booking appointments, taking any available to them and then looking for something sooner or more convenient.

If this is something you have done, they ask that once you make that second appointment you will ultimately use, cancel the other so someone else can take it.

