UPDATE: Court documents say man arrested for arson was living at homeless shelter at Bangor hotel

They say police issued a subpoena to get surveillance video from the Ramada Inn, operated by PCHC, after they failed to turn it over.
Court documents say a man who was living at the homeless shelter set up in the Ramada Inn in...
Court documents say a man who was living at the homeless shelter set up in the Ramada Inn in Bangor was caught on video at the business next store with a gas can before part of the property caught on fire.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Court documents say a man who was living at the homeless shelter set up in the Ramada Inn in Bangor was caught on video at the business next store with a gas can before part of the property caught on fire.

The hotel is currently being operated by Penobscot County Health Care as an extension of the Hope House, a homeless shelter in Bangor.

Michael Benfield, 56, formerly of Tacoma, Washington, is charged with arson and burglary. He made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon where he was ordered to be held on $25,000 bail.

Firefighters responded on Sunday to the Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream property on Odlin Road.

A detached storage garage near the entrance of the parking lot was up in flames.

Court documents say police issued a subpoena to get surveillance video from the hotel after PCHC officials failed to turn it over.

Police say Benfield was arrested at around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Ramada Inn

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail where he is currently being held.

His next court appearance is in June.

This article will be continued to be updated.

