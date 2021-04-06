Advertisement

United Way Eastern Maine celebrates National Service Day

Elizabeth Whitten’s work with the CA$H Program helped save people over a million dollars in tax returns.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is National Service Recognition Day.

United Way of Eastern Maine is recognizing their AmeriCorps VISTA, Elizabeth Whitten.

Whitten helped facilitate various programs with the United Way to improve financial health for families in Eastern Maine.

Her work with the CA$H Program helped save people over a million dollars in tax returns.

She says when the pandemic hit last year in the middle of tax season, she couldn’t leave just yet.

“The tax season extended past when my original year was going to end, and I wasn’t ready to move on, and I didn’t want to just abandon the program, so I signed on for another year, and the pandemic is still here, and so am I,” said Whitten.

Whitten grew up in Bangor and says it’s very rewarding to help out her own community.

AmeriCorps has over 200,000 members and volunteers across the country.

