Advertisement

UMaine System kicks off campaign to get students and faculty vaccinated

Chancellor Dannel Malloy says they will pull out all the stops to get people vaccinated.
UMaine to launch vaccination campaign
UMaine to launch vaccination campaign
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System is launching a campaign urging students, staff, and faculty to get vaccinated.

It’s called, “This is our Shot, Maine.”

The hope is to encourage as many community members as possible to get vaccinated by the end of the spring semester, May 8th.

It comes as all Mainers 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting tomorrow.

The UMaine System will provide logistical support to students to notify them of available appointments and provide transportation.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy says they will pull out all the stops to get people vaccinated.

”This is our shot, meaning that we own it, we should get it, we should have it, and we should make it as easy as possible for all of our students to be inoculated, and that’s what we’re going for right now,” said Malloy.

Malloy says they continue to test thousands of students and faculty each week for COVID-19.

While strongly encouraged, the vaccine is not yet required at the UMaine System.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Michael Benfield was arrested by Bangor Police in connection to the fire at...
Man charged with storage unit fire at Fielder’s Choice due in court Tuesday
Spectrum said they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service.
UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage
Court documents say a man who was living at the homeless shelter set up in the Ramada Inn in...
UPDATE: Court documents say man arrested for arson was living at homeless shelter at Bangor hotel
Latest coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
295 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Police on scene of crash in Blue Hill.
Police responding to crash in Blue Hill

Latest News

Trachea transplant recipient Sonia Sein talks with the lead surgeon of her procedure, Dr. Eric...
Woman recovering after rare windpipe transplant from donor
Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks...
At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
Wednesday, every adult in Maine is eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Wednesday marks massive change in Maine’s COVID-19 vax eligibility