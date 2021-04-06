UMaine System kicks off campaign to get students and faculty vaccinated

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System is launching a campaign urging students, staff, and faculty to get vaccinated.

It’s called, “This is our Shot, Maine.”

The hope is to encourage as many community members as possible to get vaccinated by the end of the spring semester, May 8th.

It comes as all Mainers 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting tomorrow.

The UMaine System will provide logistical support to students to notify them of available appointments and provide transportation.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy says they will pull out all the stops to get people vaccinated.

”This is our shot, meaning that we own it, we should get it, we should have it, and we should make it as easy as possible for all of our students to be inoculated, and that’s what we’re going for right now,” said Malloy.

Malloy says they continue to test thousands of students and faculty each week for COVID-19.

While strongly encouraged, the vaccine is not yet required at the UMaine System.

