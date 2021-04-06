Thomas College to hold in-person graduation

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College will be holding an in-person graduation ceremony this year.

Both 2020 and 2021 graduates are invited to attend the ceremony in Waterville.

Administrators say each student will be allowed two guests.

Each unit of graduates and their guests will be assigned their own space to watch the ceremony, distanced from others.

Other safety protocols will be in place as well.

The ceremony will take place on May 15th at 1 p.m.

