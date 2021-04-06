Advertisement

RSU 25 among organizations awarded grants from Maine Community Fund

A tech literacy program for older adults will aim to increase participation in telemedicine and...
A tech literacy program for older adults will aim to increase participation in telemedicine and social media.(RSU 25 Adult Education)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Community Foundation has awarded more than 20-thousand dollars to ten nonprofit organizations and municipalities in Maine, through the Lifelong Communities Mini-Grant Program.

The program helps to support the health and well-being of Maine’s older population.

Included in the grant award is Bucksport School District RSU 25 which will use the funding for a tech literacy program for older adults to increase participation in telemedicine and social media.

“They’ve never had a computer,” RSU 25 Adult Education Director Kathy Pelletier. “They don’t have a tablet. They don’t know how to connect. So they have to learn how to turn it on, even. How to access their email, how to be safe on the internet. This is all very new to them.”

For a complete list of 2021 grants, visit www.mainecf.org.

