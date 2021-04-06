Police looking for Maine teen believed to be with New York man
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROXBURY, Maine (WMTW) -Maine State Police said they are looking for a missing Maine teen who is believed to be with a man from New York.
Police said Mackenzie Zitoli, 16, of Roxbury, was last seen at the Irving Circle K in Bethel at 10 p.m. Monday.
Officials said they believe she is with Tyler Streeter, 26. Police said they think they are in a black 2008 Ford Focus with a smashed-out rear window and green rims. The car has a New York license plate KKG9112.
Anyone with information is asked to call Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.
