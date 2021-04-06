Advertisement

Online tutoring service offers help for students at less than a dollar per hour

"Tutors For Change" was born out of the pandemic.
"Tutors For Change" was born out of the pandemic.(Tutors For Change)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - There’s a new national service offering tutoring services online for just 99-cents per hour

“Tutors For Change” was born out of the pandemic. The founders noticed both financial and educational disparities from the move to online learning.

It works by relying on volunteer tutors who must pass a background check and offers a wide range of subjects to students from kindergarten through undergrad.

“All of our students love their tutors, and I think it’s just that when someone volunteers to tutor someone, they’re really giving it all they have because they’re doing it out of the kindness of their heart,” said the organizations Co-Founder and CEO Arjun Kudinoor.

“We have an immense power to reach out into communities where the quality of public education might not be fantastic, and we genuinely provide the inspiration to students who desperately need it,” added Co-Founder and CFO Kaleb Neal.

Tutors F Change is able to keep the price of tutoring low thanks to donations.

To sign up to receive tutoring, to volunteer, or to make a donation, go to tutorsforchange.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Michael Benfield was arrested by Bangor Police in connection to the fire at...
Man charged with storage unit fire at Fielder’s Choice due in court Tuesday
Spectrum said they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service.
UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage
Court documents say a man who was living at the homeless shelter set up in the Ramada Inn in...
UPDATE: Court documents say man arrested for arson was living at homeless shelter at Bangor hotel
Latest coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
295 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Police on scene of crash in Blue Hill.
Police responding to crash in Blue Hill

Latest News

We're told the new committee would look at the city's overall housing situation.
Waterville working to establish housing committee
Waterville issues outdoor dining licenses
DuraMag
Waterville manufacturing company facing over 390k in possible fines
Two men charged with drug trafficking in Augusta
Two men charged with drug trafficking after Augusta traffic stop
A tech literacy program for older adults will aim to increase participation in telemedicine and...
RSU 25 among organizations awarded grants from Maine Community Fund