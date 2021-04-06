Online tutoring service offers help for students at less than a dollar per hour

(WABI) - There’s a new national service offering tutoring services online for just 99-cents per hour

“Tutors For Change” was born out of the pandemic. The founders noticed both financial and educational disparities from the move to online learning.

It works by relying on volunteer tutors who must pass a background check and offers a wide range of subjects to students from kindergarten through undergrad.

“All of our students love their tutors, and I think it’s just that when someone volunteers to tutor someone, they’re really giving it all they have because they’re doing it out of the kindness of their heart,” said the organizations Co-Founder and CEO Arjun Kudinoor.

“We have an immense power to reach out into communities where the quality of public education might not be fantastic, and we genuinely provide the inspiration to students who desperately need it,” added Co-Founder and CFO Kaleb Neal.

Tutors F Change is able to keep the price of tutoring low thanks to donations.

To sign up to receive tutoring, to volunteer, or to make a donation, go to tutorsforchange.org.

