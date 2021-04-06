Advertisement

New creative space in Brewer aims to be a photography haven

“Selfie Space” will offer unique photo opportunities
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A unique new space for photographers and other artists is being developed in Brewer.

The Selfie Space is under construction on the second floor of the Brewer Creative Arts Center on Wilson Street.

Owner Soubanh Phanthay says he started work on the idea only a few months ago when he heard about the “selfie museum” concept found in some major cities.

There will be dozens of backgrounds, sets, and creative spaces including a ball pit, sideways room, and an infinity mirror room.

People can buy tickets to have their photos taken, or rent out the space for any number of creative endeavors and events including music videos or parties.

The space will also include a recording studio, professional printing services, and a dance floor.

”When I started out as a photographer, I didn’t have space. Even today I’m renting out space from a dance studio. I thought it would be great to have a space dedicated to photography, for photographers.”

Phanthay has owned his own photography business, Memory Maker Photography, for 20 years.

There’s still a lot of work to be done, but they’re scheduled to open the first weekend in May.

To learn more, follow Selfie Space on Facebook.

