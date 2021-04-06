Mostly Cloudy & Turning Milder the Next Few Days

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The slow-moving storm both at the surface and aloft that has been producing the clouds, rain and snow showers and at times blustery conditions across Maine since Sunday will continue to gradually weaken as it drifts southeast south of Nova Scotia. The storm will continue to bring Maine a mostly cloudy sky both tonight and tomorrow. The temps tonight will hold in the upper 30s to lower 40s all across the Pine Tree State tonight, with the high temps tomorrow climbing into the 50s across most of Maine despite limited sunshine.

As the storm well southeast of New England continues to drift away a ridge of high pressure will build into the Northeast beginning Thursday and likely remaining across Northern New England right through Saturday. The high will bring Maine a bit more sunshine Thursday, with even brighter skies expected across our region Friday and Saturday. The combination of more sunshine and a moderating airmass will allow the temps to continue to warm Thursday through Saturday, with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s Thursday and into the 60s to near 70 both Friday and Saturday. Afternoon sea breezes Thursday, Friday and Saturday will keep the temps coolest right along the coastline, which is rather common for this time of the year.

Later in the weekend and early next week a storm will approach New England from the west. At this time, it appears that high pressure will keep the storm’s precipitation shield to our south and west late this weekend and early next week. The combination of a bit more cloud cover and an onshore breeze will likely cause temps to cool a bit Sunday and Monday, but the temps will still run well above normal for this time of year.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, with a northerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and low temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy, with a northerly breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Thursday: More clouds than sun, with a north to northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the 60s inland and mid to upper 50s at the coast.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with highs in the 60s to near 70, cooling along the coast during the afternoon.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

