Mostly Cloudy, Few Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll continue to see lots of clouds this afternoon along with a few scattered rain showers in spots as well. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s this afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s to low 40s for overnight lows.

We’ll still see a lot of clouds over the area Wednesday as the storm continues to pull away from the region. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Brighter skies expected Thursday along with milder temperatures as a ridge of high pressure moves in. We’ll see variably cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the 50s to near 60°. High pressure will bring us a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-50s to low and mid-60s. It looks like our weather will remain pretty uneventful through the weekend and into early next week.

Temperatures will warm well above average as the week progresses. (WABI)

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy skies with a few rain showers possible. Highs between 44°-54°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 36°-44°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.