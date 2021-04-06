Advertisement

Mobile COVID-19 vax unit hits Maine roads next week

It will begin offering vaccines on April 12th and will travel to 11 locations across the state over the next two months.
If you want to get a COVID-19 vaccination but getting to a location providing them is challenging, a new program could be your solution.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - If you want to get a COVID-19 vaccination but getting to a location providing them is challenging, a new program could be your solution.

State officials have announced a partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will bring a mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit to rural or underserved parts of Maine.

The mobile vaccination unit is only the second of its kind in New England.

It will begin offering vaccines on April 12th and will travel to 11 locations across the state over the next two months.

“Trying to find those spots that are not really close to a pharmacy or a hospital or clinic that otherwise have people that may not be able to take off a lot of time from their jobs to get to the vaccine,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “They may have caregiving responsibilities that make it challenging for them to go from a place like Oxford or Fryeburg to a place that may be a while away.”

The mobile unit will visit these locations for multiple days at a time and can provide up to 250 shots a day.

It will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To register use the state’s Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.

Below is a schedule of when and where the MVU will offer vaccinations.

  • April 12-16, Oxford Casino, 777 Casino Way, Oxford
  • April 18-April 22, Windham Mall, 795 Roosevelt Trail, Windham
  • April 24-28, Biddeford High School, 10-20 Maplewood Avenue, Biddeford
  • April 30-May 5, Fryeburg Fairgrounds, 1154 Main Street, Fryeburg
  • May 5-7, Turner, Boofy Quimby Memorial Center, 95 Howes Corner Road, Turner
  • May 9-12, Marden’s, 458 Memorial Drive, Waterville
  • May 14-17, Old Town Police & Fire Departments, 150 Brunswick Street, Old Town
  • May 19-22, Milbridge Marina, Bay View Road, Milbridge
  • May 24-27, Thomas Dicenzo Athletic Complex, Calais Avenue, Calais
  • May 29-June 2, Madawaska Multi-Purpose Center, 160 7th Street, Madawaska
  • June 9-12 Downtown Auburn Transportation Center, Great Falls Plaza, Auburn

