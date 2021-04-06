Man charged with storage unit fire at Fielder’s Choice due in court Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man has been arrested in connection to a fire on the property of Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream in Bangor.

Michael Benfield, 56, formerly of Tacoma, Washington, is charged with arson and burglary.

Firefighters responded on Sunday to the Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream property on Odlin Road.

A detached storage garage near the entrance of the parking lot was up in flames.

Police say Benfield was arrested at around 8:30 p.m. Monday where he was staying at the Ramada Inn on Odlin Road.

Bangor police arrest man in connection with fire. (WABI)

Benfield was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

He is expected to be in court at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Tuesday.

Police say no more information is available as the investigation continues.

