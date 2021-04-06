Advertisement

Man charged with storage unit fire at Fielder’s Choice due in court Tuesday

56-year-old Michael Benfield, formerly of Tacoma, Washington, is charged with arson and burglary.
56-year-old Michael Benfield was arrested by Bangor Police in connection to the fire at Fielder's Choice Ice Cream.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man has been arrested in connection to a fire on the property of Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream in Bangor.

Michael Benfield, 56, formerly of Tacoma, Washington, is charged with arson and burglary.

Firefighters responded on Sunday to the Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream property on Odlin Road.

A detached storage garage near the entrance of the parking lot was up in flames.

Police say Benfield was arrested at around 8:30 p.m. Monday where he was staying at the Ramada Inn on Odlin Road.

Benfield was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

He is expected to be in court at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Tuesday.

Police say no more information is available as the investigation continues.

