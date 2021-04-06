Advertisement

Maine proposal to increase apprentice wages moves ahead

The state’s Maine Apprenticeship Program facilitates training and education to help fill gaps in the state’s workforce.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine legislative committee has approved a proposal designed to increase wages for apprentices.

The state’s Maine Apprenticeship Program facilitates training and education to help fill gaps in the state’s workforce.

State Sen. Joe Rafferty, of Kennebunk, proposed to apply at least 75% of the program’s funding to apprenticeship programs in which the apprentices earn at least 150% of the minimum wage upon completing the apprenticeship agreement.

The Maine Legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee passed the proposal by a count of 8-5 on Monday. It will now move on to the full Legislature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spectrum said they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service.
UPDATE: Spectrum says service has been restored after large outage
56-year-old Michael Benfield was arrested by Bangor Police in connection to the fire at...
Man charged with storage unit fire at Fielder’s Choice due in court Tuesday
Joshua Ireland
Man in custody after robbery at Bangor convenience store
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 5th
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Hiker rescued by Maine Game Wardens.
Maine Wardens rescue stranded hiker and family in two separate incidents Saturday night

Latest News

KVCC culinary students reducing food waste by creating value added products
KVCC culinary students reducing food waste by creating value added products
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Food insecurity
Rotary Club of Waterville grants fight food insecurity